Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Broke Many Marriages, Sreejita De Makes SHOCKING Claims

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De claimed that Tina Datta is jealous of girls and needs attention from boys that's why she isn't settled in her life. Watch the shocking video.

Bigg Boss 16 Latest Episode: Tina Datta and Sreejita De have often been seen at loggerheads at the Bigg Boss 16 house. Their cold war stems from the days when they worked together in the show Uttaran. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sreejita De will be seen making shocking revelations about her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta. A new promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Sreejita is seen talking to Soundarya Sharma about Tina. She even shared that Tina tried breaking people’s house and hence she couldn’t make a home for herself.

Sreejita said, “Tina can never stay without getting attention, especially from the boys. She has tried to break many marriages and that’s why she has not been able to settle down in her own life and make her own house. She is one of those people who are so unhappy from inside that they pull down other people and get pleasure out of it.”

Watch the promo video

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 16, we also saw one of the new captains of the house MC Stan nominated Tina Datta for elimination.