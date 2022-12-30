Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala’s Casteist Remark Against Archana Gautam Creates Stir, NCSC Seeks Action

Bigg Boss 16 Latest Controversy: Contestant Vikas Manaktala makes a casteist remark about fellow housemate Archana Gautam during a fight in the show. Now, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against him.

Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala's Casteist Remark Against Archana Gautam Creates Stir, NCSC Seeks Action

Bigg Boss 16 Latest Controversy: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against actor Vikkas Manaktala who is currently playing the game inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. During a fight inside the house, Vikkas made a casteist remark about his fellow contestant Archana Gautam. The two were in a heated argument when Vikkas called Archana ‘neechi jati ke log‘ (a low caste person). The remark was telecast in the episode that aired on Wednesday on Colors TV.

On Friday, a notice was sent to the Maharashtra government, state police, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd, Colors TV, and Endemol India Pvt. Ltd. informing the parties of the suo-moto cognizance taken on the matter. A part of the notice read, “This is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India (sic).”

The Commission further informed the entities to take an action against Vikkas within seven days. “You are hereby requested to submit an action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As shown in the episode on Wednesday, Archana and Vikkas were in the kitchen when they indulged in a big argument. Archana didn’t let Vikkas make tea and even threw the hot water away. Incidentally, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was standing close and she escaped unhurt. In lieu, Vikkas also started throwing away things in the kitchen. This led to an argument during which the casteist remark was also made.

Vikkas is a wild card contestant in the show. Apart from him and Archana, the other contestants who are playing to win the trophy this season are Priyanka, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Soundarya Sharma. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16!