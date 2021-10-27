Kamya Panjabi joins politics: Actor Kamya Panjabi is all set to begin her new innings in life by joining politics. The actor who had participated in Bigg Boss 7 has confirmed that she is joining politics to serve the country and actively work towards the upliftment of women, and fight for those who are the victims of domestic violence. As reported by ETimes, Kamya has joined the Congress party and an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi An Incarnation of Almighty, Says UP Minister Upendra Tiwari

Talking about her new phase of life, the popular TV actor told the daily, "I want to serve my country and work on causes I strongly feel for. Besides other things, I want to focus on women's empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in our country. I, too, have suffered silently in the past for many years. The desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. I am not hungry for power, I just want to work."

Kamya's show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki got over last month and even though she has carved her way to enter the politics, she is not drifting apart from acting. The actor said that acting is her first love and she wouldn't leave it, however, she would divide her time between the two fields. "It's not that I am clueless and have decided to join politics for fun. I have done my homework and am very clear about my goals. I am not here to make money or achieve power and fame. Woh mujhe TV mein bahut mila hai. I am here to work. Let's leave everything to time. Everyone knows that main jo kar sakti hoon wohi bolti hoon aur jo bolti hoon woh karke bhi dikhaati hoon. (Everyone knows that I only speak about things that I can do and I do what I say)," she explained.

Kamya added that she ‘will walk the talk’ and not just be the face of a political party. The actor said she is ready to prove how her actions will speak louder than words, and how she will even enter politics full time if that comes necessary in the future.