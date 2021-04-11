Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi was attacked by a peacock. A video of her being attacked by the bird surfaced on social media and instantly became viral. The video shared by a paparazzi showed Digangana hesitantly approaching the peacock but after a few seconds, the bird leaped into the air and attacked her. She instantly shrieked and backed off. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Opens-up About Heartbreaks, Says 'Have Had Many But Emerged Stronger'

Many users joked about the video. One user wrote, “The peacock was like ‘Kitthe chali hai morni banke?”, while the other commented, “Peacocks love there privacy the most.” Many left laughter emoji on the post. Also Read - Rimi Sen: Bigg Boss Doesn't Help Your Career, Fame is Just For One Year | Exlcusive

Watch The Video Here:

Digangana also commented on the post and joked, “I swear my Maa was convinced that the peacock was hugging me.”

She made her debut with the TV show, Ek Veer Ki Ardas Veera. After participating in Bigg Boss 9, she featured in films such as Jalebi and FryDay. She will next be seen in the film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, starring Arjun Rampal. Talking about the film, she had said to Hindustan Times, “I’m busy with number of things but the most awaited one for me is, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. It’s a war drama film and I play the lead. I’m super excited as film is set for a 2021 release. Besides, Telugu films too have been keeping me busy and I enjoy acting irrespective of barriers like region, country or language.”

“For me seeing myself on TV was such a delight and then it also gave me instant recognition and upper hand among my age kids”, she added.