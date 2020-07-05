Bigg Boss fame Pritam Singh is left with no work due to coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, he shared his plight where he revealed that he left the job at Radio thinking it as a great career move and started doing well as the TV host. He states that for the first time he is nervous and anxious to know what is stored in coming up days. He wrote, “Due to the pandemic, a lot of people have suffered n still suffering. I am one of them. I have a lot of experience in Radio as an actor but I have no job…6 months I left Radio thinking that it be a great career move n started doing pretty well as TV host. But suddenly all this Coronavirus, I was left with no work at all.” Also Read - Coronavirus in Odisha: Cuttack Municipal Corporation Orders Lockdown Within Its Jursidiction Till July 8

“For the first time, I am nervous anxious to know what’s stored in coming up days…looking through my apartment window with full of positivity. I know things will get better and hope Hindi Film Industry starts functioning soon and work can happen”, he added. Also Read - Assam Government Announces Lockdown Relaxation For Kamrup Metro, Read Guidelines Here

Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Today: Please Don't Ask For Exceptions, Tweets Top Cop | List of Dos and Don'ts

Pritam captioned the post, “”Aaj ek purani film ka gana yad a Gaya.. Ae Dil hai mushkil jeena yahan Zara hatke Zara bachke yeh hai Bumbai meri Jaan…”

During the coronavirus lockdown, many shows on television have been scrapped down and many were left jobless. Some of the celebrities even spoke about the non-payment of dues. Shows such as Beyhadh 2, Nazar 2, Naagin 4, Patiala Babes among others went off-air. Several actors were replaced overnight due to a shift in the storyline.

Meanwhile, the TV industry has resumed shooting and many shows have already started airing on the television.