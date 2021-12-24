Mumbai: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 is currently underway. While the makers of the show are already struggling with regard to the TRP, seems like there’s another trouble for them to handle now. Reportedly, a Jammu based businessman decided to start a local version of Bigg Boss with his show titled 999 The Bigg Boss Jammu. If reports are to be believed, the businessman has not only been conducting auditions in Punjab and J&K but is also taking money from aspiring contestants.Also Read - 'Tu Kya Andhi Hai!' Shamita Shetty Pushes Rakhi Sawant During Ticket To Finale Task | Bigg Boss 15

While the reports of Bigg Boss Jammu went viral, Endemol has now issued a statement saying they are in no way associated with it. Endemol mentioned that they have not given the rights of Bigg Boss to anyone and warned people not to participate in it. “The public is cautioned and warned not to participate or associate with the show 999 The Bigg Boss Jammu. Anyone participating or getting involved with the said show shall be doing so at their own risk and we shall not be liable for any losses that they may suffer,” an excerpt from Endemol’s statement read. Endemol also asked the Bombay High Court to look into the issue and to take necessary steps against those conducting auditions in Jammu. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down After Fight With Karan Kundrra, Fans Say 'Salman Sir Samjhao Inko'

Read Endemol India Pvt. Ltd Full Statement Here:

Apart from Hindi, Bigg Boss has Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu versions.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its finale week. The ticket to finale task is currently underway and Rakhi Sawant has become the first finalist of the season.