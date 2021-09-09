Mumbai: Contestants locked in the Bigg Boss house are often spotted breaking some of the house rules or the other. However, it is the Bigg Boss who always keeps an eye and makes sure that housemates do not flout any rule. In a recent episode, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were spotted breaking a key rule in the Bigg Boss OTT house, but they were caught and scolded by the Bigg Boss.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down, Tells Raqesh Bapat to 'Shove That Ego up Your A**' in a Massive Argument

Recently, Neha and Pratik were seen communicating through gestures. They were also seen whispering, which is also not allowed in the house. While Neha and Pratik continued, Bigg Boss caught and lashed out at them. Bigg Boss taunted them saying, “Hadh hoti hai niyam ulanghan ki (There’s a limit of breaking rules).” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Reveals To Neha Bhasin Her First Boyfriend Died In Car Accident | Watch

While housemates were left shocked by this, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were left embarrassed. The duo apologised to the Bigg Boss and promised to never repeat the same mistake ever again. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Gets Irritated With Shamita Shetty’s Behaviour: You Demean Me All The Time, Watch Your Tone

Following this, Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana and Shamita Shetty were seen discussing the same. While Moose explained to Divya and Shamita about what exactly had happened, all three pledged to never flout a rule in Bigg Boss house. “Better be careful next time. Otherwise, next time seedha…,” Shamita warned.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal are locked in the house. Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba were eliminated last week.

