Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, has been temporarily suspended by the Tamil Nadu police owing to the coronavirus restrictions in the state and the ban on shooting of TV shows. As reported by entertainment portal Indiaglitz, the Bigg Boss Malayalam house was sealed by the TN Police on Wednesday evening after the makers continued to shoot the show despite six crew members testing positive for the virus. Also Read - Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant, Singer Somadas Chathannoor Passes Away at 42 After COVID-19 Complications

The makers had ensured that they had been following all the safety protocols. The show had recently completed 94 days and it was constantly been shot at the EVP Film City in Chennai. However, on Wednesday evening, the police landed on the sets and sealed the entire area. All the contestants were shifted to a hotel where they continue to stay until the air gets cleared on the future of the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Rajith Kumar to Get Arrested For Putting Green Chilly Paste in Reshma's Eyes?

Reportedly, the makers of the show have been booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of the government guidelines. Earlier, when the news of the six members testing positive came out, the makers ensured that none of them was in touch with the contestants and their health was being monitored. Also Read - Bigg Boss Malayalam: Shwetha Menon Evicted, Transgender Actress Anjali Ameer Joins as The New Wild Card

The second season of the show was also terminated last year due to the pandemic. The new season began on February 14 and got an extension of two weeks. The makers have assured that the season will resume once the coronavirus crisis is over. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam 3!