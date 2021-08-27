Mumbai: After much chaos and drama, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh Protest Zeeshan Khan's 'Unfair' Eviction, Sit On Dharna To Leave Show

After the first task for Boss Man and Boss Lady got cancelled due to Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal's physical fight, Bigg Boss gave the audience the power to decide two connections who would compete for the Boss Man and Boss Lady crown. While Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh-Milind Gaba were chosen by the viewers, Bigg Boss announced 'Khunkhaar Bhediyaa' task.

Under this task, both the connection had to make a pyramid using blocks. However, two housemates had to break one team's pyramid during the four rounds of the task. After a lot of chaos, drama and fighting – Pratik and Neha were announced as the new boss man and boss lady of the house.

Earlier this week, it was during the task for Boss Man and Boss Lady when Zeeshan Khan was evicted from this house after his physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, Milind Gaba called Zeeshan’s eviction unfair, he also announced that he wishes to leave the show. He also collected all his belongings and kept them near the main door and vowed to sleep there as well. Divya and Akshara followed him as well. Upset Milind also said that he does not want to be in the show where people aren’t fair and that he feels sorry for Zeeshan.

Following Zeeshan Khan’s eviction, contestants who are locked inside the house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit were eliminated earlier.

