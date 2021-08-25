Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh have been involved in yet another argument. In the new promo shared by Voot, a group of contestants including Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal among others were seen in the kitchen while Shamita and Neha Bhasin were seen comfortably chilling on the couch. Soon, Akshara started shouting that Neha does not understand Hindi. Akshara further yelled, “I know how to cook, what do you know?” Divya then said, “Nakhre karne nahi aate, theek hai? Apna muh band rakh, Neha (We don’t know how to throw tantrums, keep quiet Neha.)”Also Read - OMG! 'Neha Has Fallen For Pratik', Is It Love Or Hate Relationship Between Them? Bigg Boss OTT

Akshara then hit out at Neha saying, “Bus taang aise kholne aata hai (You just know how to spread your legs like this).” The statement left Shamita offended and Akshara clarified that she is talking about Neha’s posture. Shamita then said, “Akshara, that doesn’t sound very nice.” Akshara then hit back at Shamita questioning her ‘mentality’ and told her that she has taken the remark in the wrong way. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Revealing About Her Family's 'Rough Time' -Watch

Shamita replied, “That is how it sounds, Akshara, because aap aise bol rahe hai. Mere sunne mein kaise aa raha hai (The way you said it, I heard it that way).” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Calls Abhinav Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 Elimination 'UNFAIR', Is it Related to Ridhima Pandit's Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT?

Akshara reverted back by saying, “Aapko lag raha hoga waisa, Aapko aisa lag raha hai, kyun ki aapki mentality waise hai (You are taking it that way because your mentality is such.)” Shamita responded by saying, “Humari mentality kharaab hai, aapki mentality achi hai (Our mentality is bad, your mentality is good.”)

This is not the first time that Shamita and Akshara had a verbal fight in the house. Earlier, Akshara age-shamed Shamita and asked her to not flaunt her English. She further called her ‘badtameez aurat’. They even had an argument over a ‘namak ka dabba’.

