Mumbai: Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, Shahnaaz Gill enjoys massive popularity and is widely loved by the people. Recently, she also graced Bigg Boss OTT along with Sidharth Shukla. The duo was spotted dancing romantically to the song Sooraj Hua Maddham. Following the episode, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were seen discussing about Shehnaaz and praising her.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Replug 'Tu Haq Toh Rakh' as Couple Looks Drenched in Love on Dance Deewane 3 | Watch Videos

During a conversation, the three contestants expressed love for Shehnaaz and discussed the kind of popularity she enjoys. “She is damn cute yrr, I liked her,” Raqesh said. Ridhima also talked about Shehnaaz’s weight-loss journey and said, “She is so pretty and she was so chubby in her season, she lost a lot of weight. She is like a sensation. Apparently, she gets lakhs of comments on her post on Instagram. She is so loved.” The contestans also speculated if Shehnaaz and Sidharth are dating each other. “It looks like,” Ridhima said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit Loses Her Cool After Accusing Pratik Sehajpal of Bullying Her, Shouts ‘Mujhe Pareshan Kyu Karta Hai Vo’

During the Sunday Ka Vaar, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla graced Bigg Boss OTT and also played a rapid-fire with the host Karan Johar.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz opened up on her bond with Sidharth and said, “Ye rishta pure hai, genuine hai, uski taraf se bahot zyda pure tha or meri taraf se bhi hai, but bht cute sa rishta hai humara, uski taraf se jo pyaar ata hai na, mujhe bahot acha lagta hai. Toh mein yeh khud maanti hu ye rishta hai alag. Ek Family type.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants also featured in two romantic music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona after coming out of the house.