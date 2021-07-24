Mumbai: Amid the speculations that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will host the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT, it has now been confirmed that the controversial reality show will be hosted by Karan Johar on Voot.Also Read - Silsila Sidnaaz Ka Releases on Voot: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s Romantic Film Brings Back Memories From Bigg Boss

The filmmaker confirmed the same to news agency IANS and said with this, her mother, Hiroo Johar’s dream has come true. “My mom and I are huge ‘Bigg Boss’ fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’… it will surely be over-the-top,” Karan Johar said. Also Read - Salman Khan Laughs At Trolls Claiming He Has a Wife, 17-Year-Old Daughter In Dubai: 'These People Are Too Well Informed'

Karan Johar also talked about the show and said that he will make Weekend Ka Vaar enjoyable and entertaining. “Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!” he told IANS. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Guest List: Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Karan Johar And Others To Grace The Show

Streaming platform Voot also took to its social media handles announcing the same. “The one and only Karan Johar, joins #BBOTT as the host,” Voot mentioned as it shared the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

While Karan Johar will host the show for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, the first promo of the show was released which featured Salman Khan. In the promo, Salman could be seen bursting with joy as he warned that the upcoming season will be the craziest and most sensational ever.

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. However, there is no official confirmation so far.