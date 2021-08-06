Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin from August 8. While Karan Johar will be hosting the controversial show on Voot, fans are excited to see who will be locked inside the house. Here we are with the first-ever confirmed list of contestants who will add drama to Karan Johar’s show. From singer Neha Bhasin to Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan, take a look at the celebrities who are all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan, Who Appeared In Bathrobe At Airport, is The Second Confirmed Contestant

Ridhima Pandit

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame will also be entering Bigg Boss OTT house. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty To Enter Karan Johar’s Show Amid Raj Kundra Porn Case?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit)

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill Drops Major Hint About Featuring With Sidharth Shukla On The Show

Zeeshan Ali

Television actor Zeeshan Khan, who recently went viral on social media for trying to board a flight in his bathrobe has reportedly been confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeeshan Ali (@zeeshan.ali78)

Divya Agarwal

The reality star, actor and model has also been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Karan Nath

Bollywood actor Karan Nath will also be seen in the controversial reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Nath (@karannathofficial)

Pratik Sehajpal

The Love School 3 actor was reportedly supposed to enter Bigg Boss house last year, however, it did not happen. Pratik is now all set for Bigg Boss OTT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Urfi Javed

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor will be seen inside Bigg Boss OTT house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Akshara Singh

Akshara has been making headlines after she filed a complaint against singer Pawan Singh alleging that he had sent some vulgar messages to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

Neha Bhasin

Baajre Da Sitta singer was the first contestant who was confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

Millind Gaba

The singer was one of the last-minute entries in Karan Johar’s show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MusicMG🦉 (@millindgaba)

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh has done several shows and movies and will now be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. He had won everyone’s heart with films like Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Nishant Bhatt

Choreographer Nishant Bhatt is also all set to get locked in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Bhat (@nishantbhat86official)

Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT?