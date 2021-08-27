Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT has surely ‘Over the top’. While fans are upset and angry over Zeeshan Khan‘s mid-week eviction from the show, even his close friends in the Bigg Boss house are protesting against it.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Twist: Zeeshan Khan Is NOT Evicted But Is In Secret Room?

Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh have packed their bags and are sitting on a dharna at the Bigg Boss house entrance gate. While Milind Gaba called Zeeshan's eviction unfair, he also announced that he wishes to leave the show. He also collected all his belongings and kept it near the main door and vowed to sleep there as well. Divya and Akshara followed him as well. Upset Milind also said that he does not want to be in the show where people aren't fair and that he feels sorry for Zeeshan.

Zeeshan was ousted from the controversial reality show after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Zeeshan Khan pushed Pratik Sehajpal multiple times, following which he was evicted by Bigg Boss from the show.

While Zeeshan Khan’s sudden eviction has left everyone shocked and disappointed, even his connection Divya Agarwal broke down. Apart from this, Zeeshan Khan’s fans also took to social media demanding his comeback in the show.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and how will Bigg Boss convince Milind Gaba not to be emotional.

Meanwhile, other contestants who are locked inside the house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit have been eliminated.

