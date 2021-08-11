Mumbai: Divya Agarwal is currently locked in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, ahead of the controversial show’s grand premiere on August 8, Divya Agarwal talked about her marriage plans with her boyfriend Varun Sood.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's Massive Revelation About Co-Contestant Nishant Bhat Leaves Divya Agarwal Shocked

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Divya Agarwal was asked if Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi (since Varun was in Cape Town for the same) are the reasons for a delay in her marriage with Varun Sood. To this, the actor refused and added that they have certain responsibilities and goals before marriage.

"Not really, Bigg Boss ho ya na ho, koi aur show ho ya na ho, we have certain goals that we want to finish before we get into marriage because it is a responsibility. Whatever happens after marriage, we will just accept beautifully, whatever responsibilities will come on our way and family planning and everything. So we want to get there, I think we need to be prepared outside and ek pehle ghar bnaeinge uske baad shaadi kreinge," Divya Agarwal said.

Watch Divya Agarwal’s Full Exclusive Interview Here:

Divya Agarwal was also asked if Varun Sood’s entry into the house will be her strength or weakness, to which she said that it is ‘her weakness’. She also added that a show like Bigg Boss is about individuality and therefore she does not think that Varun’s entry will be a strength for her. “It is never a benefit because a show like Bigg Boss or any reality show, it’s about personality and about individuality. You know, at times, it is a very difficult decision to decide for yourself or for somebody whom you love. That’s always going to be there. I have already done a show with Varun and he is such a kid, I don’t want him to stress me out in the show. I want him to come and see me in the family week or for promoting one of his work,” Divya told india.com.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been dating each other for quite some time now. Prior to Divya’s Bigg Boss journey, Varun was in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.