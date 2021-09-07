Mumbai: In a big twist in the Bigg Boss house, all connections have now been dissolved. Yes, you read it right. This means that all contestants in the controversial reality show will now have to play their game individually.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Reem Shaikh To Enter Salman Khan's Show? This Is What We Know

On Monday, Bigg Boss announced the mega twist and mentioned that contestants will have to play solo. With this, even the buzzer to change connections has been removed from the garden area. Earlier, Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana were the connections in the house. However, Divya Agarwal had no connection since Zeeshan Khan’s eviction. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fans Call Akshara Singh's Elimination 'Unfair', Says Karan Johar is Supporting Shamita-Raqesh

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics of all relationships and strategies will change in the Bigg Boss house with this major twist. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Declares She Likes Raqesh Bapat But Something is Stopping Her

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty have been nominated this week for the elimination.

Apart from this, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated from the show during this Sunday Ka Vaar. However, Akshara’s elimination disappointed fans. Several of them took to social media calling the decision unfair. They also lashed out at the makers of the show and on Karan Johar, alleging that they have already decided for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat to be the winners of the show.

