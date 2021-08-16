Mumbai: The weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT was surely ‘Over The Top’. Karan Johar taught contestants a lesson and even lashed out at them on Sunday. However, his savage reply to Divya Agarwal during ‘galatfehmi ke gubbare’ task won hearts online.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Update: Urfi Javed Eliminated, Karan Johar's 'Dhamakedaar Vaar' Leaves Divya, Shamita In Tears

During the ‘Galatfehmi ke Gubbare’ task, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal after Divya alleged that Pratik feels nobody can see what he is doing in the house. “Main toh muhh par bolti hu ke main game ghelni aaye hu, I accept it,” Divya further added. Moreover, when other contestants clapped for Divya sarcastically, Divya said, “You will applause when I win this show.” However, Karan Johar had a savage reply to Divya’s comment. “Ooo, accha aap already result jaanti hai iss show ka! Chaliye, already Divya has declared herself as the winner,” Karan said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill on Entering The Show With Sidharth Shukla, ‘I'm Over The Top Excited’

Apart from this, Karan Johar also lost his cool on Divya Agarwal and reminded her that she isn’t at a party but in the Bigg Boss house. “Tell me, Divya ma’am, you don’t need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are all playing a game, let’s get that straight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed has been eliminated from the show on Sunday. Her elimination comes days after her connection Zeeshan Khan ditched her and joined hands with Divya Agarwal. While Divya was the first nominated contestant of the show, Zeeshan saved her after making her his connection. Other contestants who were nominated with her were Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana.

