Mumbai: Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house on Sunday night as Julie. For the uninitiated, Julie is Rakhi Sawant's alter ego from Bigg Boss 14. Back then, Rakhi had dressed as a ghost to scare Jasmin Bhasin.

The official social media handles of Voot shared the news with fans. The video shows Rakhi in her Julie avatar, screaming as she stares into a camera. Her face was painted red. "Julie ho ya Rakhi ab bahot kuch dekhna hai baaki🤩🤩 Aa rahi hai entertainment ki queen Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar on Sunday Ka Vaar🥳🥳 Drop a ♥️ agar aapse bhi nahi ho raha aur intezaar," the caption read.

This has come days after Rakhi Sawant dressed as a spider-man and was spotted outside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The video went viral after it was shared by a paparazzo account. "Bigg boss, call me in! You promised me you would," Rakhi could be heard screaming.

Rakhi has repeatedly expressed her desire to be welcomed in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Earlier, she shared a video on Instagram and said, “I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. Karan bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai. He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano, about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is being streamed on Voot and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh.