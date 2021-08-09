Mumbai: Divya Agarwal is all set to begin her Bigg Boss OTT journey. The mega premiere of the controversial reality show on Saturday has already raised the excitement level among fans. However, just before her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya Agarwal shared her excitement and talked about a number of things including how Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11 was not a ‘mastermind’.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Pratik Sehajpal Reveals Reason For His Breakup With Pavitra Punia

When asked about whose strategy appealed to her the most – Sidharth Shukla or Vikas Gupta, Divya opted for Bigg Boss 13 winner and added that never considered Vikas Gupta as the ‘mastermind’. “Mastermind Vikas, I don’t find him mastermind at all. I don’t know, but I feel mastermind toh nahi hai. When I saw his game in the show, I found him really confused and because he plays these mind games, at times he forget ke tumne kya baat ki hai. This is not a mastermind quality,” Divya told india.com. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Karan Johar's 'Over The Top' Hosting Impresses Everyone, Netizens Call Him 'Better Than Salman Khan'

Divya also argued that Vikas Gupta was often confused in his own game, which is not a mastermind quality. “Mastermind quality is actually, you know, fooling everybody at the same time. That’s not what you are doing here. He gets caught up in his own lies, game and then he gets confused,” she added. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Disrupted With Technical Glitch, Fans Say 'Saara Mood Kharab Kar Diya'

Vikas Gupta was tagged as the ‘mastermind’ of Bigg Boss 11. He also returned to the show in season 14 for a short period of time.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal also talked about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and appreciated him being ‘real and raw’ in the show.

“For Sidharth, I feel that he never feared to show the worst side of him and that’s with every human. All of us have some or the other sides in life but in a show like Bigg Boss, people tend to conceal that very well. Sidharth was real and Raw. I genuinely liked his game,” Divya said

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, apart from Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh have entered the show. The show is being hosted by Karan Johar.

