Mumbai: Pratik Sehajpal has finally entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. While fans are excited to see what will happen in the controversial reality show, just before entering the show, Pratik Sehajpal expressed his excitement and talked about his former girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Pratik Sehajpal had once said that Pavitra Punia was possessive about him. Therefore, on being asked if it would have been easy to enter Bigg Boss OTT house if they would still have been dating today as well, Pratik Sehajpal said he does not want himself to be identified as Pavitra Punia's 'ex' and added that he is here because of his hard work. He also said that Pavitra Punia liked Pratik Sehajpal because surely there are certain qualities in him.

"Har ek insaan ne mehanat kari hai, iss dum tak phoucha hai. Koi kisi ka ex ya current nahi hai. Ya koi insaan kisi aur ke wajah se identify nahi hota, apne family ke alawa. Koi kisi ko bol de ke yeh uska ex hai, isse aage bhi duniya hai. Koi kisi ka ex, y, z nahi hai. Sab apni mehanat se yha par phouche hai. Pavitra Punia se pehle bhi Pratik Sehajpal tha aur Pavitra Punia k baad bhi Pratik Sehajpal hai. Aur rahega. Aur vaise hi Pratik Sehajpal se pehle bhi Pavitra Punia thi aur Pratik Sehajpal ke baad bhi Pavitra Punia hai aur rahgegi. But mujhe yeh pata hai ke main apne dum par yha par hu aur vhi Pavitra Punia ko Pratik Sehajpal mein hi kuch pasand aaya tha. Kyuki Pratik Sehajpal mein bhi koi baat hai. Main Pratik Sehajpal hu, kisi ka koi ex nahi, (All of us have worked hard to reach where we are. Nobody is someone's ex. We don't identify ourselves because of someone else. There is more than associating someone with somebody. It is because of the hard work that we have reached here. Pratik Sehajpal existed before Pavitra Punia and exists even after her. The same applies to Pavitra as well. I am here because of my hard work. Pavitra Punia liked this Pratik Sejahpal because obviously there are certain qualities in me. I am Pratik Sehajpal, not somebody's ex," he said.

Apart from this, Pratik also talked about his aggression and how everyone has advised him to control the same in the Bigg Boss OTT house. He also mentioned relationships and bonds in Bigg Boss house and said that ‘most of these are fake’.

“Agar niyat kharab hai aur dimaag mein sirf yeh hai ke doosre ke upar chadh kar aage nikalna hai, toh phir voh rishte fake hote hai, fake lagte hai. Aise rishto ka kya fayda! (If somebody has planned to use someone else to for his/her game, then obviously, that relationship is fake and it gets visible as well. What’s the point of such relationships!),” Pratik said.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, apart from Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh have entered the show. The show is being hosted by Karan Johar.

