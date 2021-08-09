Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT had a mega premiere on Saturday. While the premiere night has already raised the excitement level, Bigg Boss fans are also curious to know what ‘Over The Top’ will happen next in the controversial reality show. Television actor Raqesh Bapat who also gained immense popularity after the 2001 movie Tum Bhi has also been locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, just ahead of the premiere, Raqesh Bapat expressed his excitement and talked about a number of things in an exclusive conversation.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive | Pratik Sehajpal Reveals Why He Does Not Want To Be Identified As 'Pavitra Punia's Ex'

When asked what if his former wife Ridhi Dogra enters the Bigg Boss OTT house as well, Raqesh said, “Oh! Why not! We still are friends. She knows that I am doing this and she is also busy with her commitments.” Moreover, Raqesh was asked if Ridhi’s entry into the house will be a helpful hand for him, to which he nodded in positive and said, “Of course, of course, why not. Everything between us was out there in open so there’s nothing to hide as such. She is a great friend. I’ll have a great company.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive | Divya Agarwal Says Vikas Gupta Was 'Confused, Not a Mastermind'

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak in 2010. They got married but then separated after seven years. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Pratik Sehajpal Reveals Reason For His Breakup With Pavitra Punia

Raqesh also revealed that he took a ‘lot of time’ to say yes for the show and added, “Somewhere I had the confidence that probably I can, so here I am. Yeah, I am scared, I won’t deny it. Not scared as such, but Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea. I have never seen any seasons before.”

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, apart from Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh have entered the show. The show is being hosted by Karan Johar.

