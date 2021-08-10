Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal opened up about her relationship with Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma. During Bigg Boss 11, Divya entered the house for the first time during ‘Family Week’ and broke up with her then-boyfriend Priyank and told him that he was going wrong in the house broke down in tears. After Divya left the house, Priyank claimed that they broke up before he made his entry into the house which further left Divya more hurt. For the longest time, they did not talk to each other and were giving statements against each other in public. However. As per Divya, everything seems to be all well between them. She also spoke about Varun Sood’s first reaction when he learned about her going inside the Bigg Boss house.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Reveals Why He Took So Long To Say Yes For The Show and What If His Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Enters House | Excusive

She also spoke with Zee and revealed her current beau Varun Sood’s reaction to her joining the show. She said, “He was a little upset because even he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi but we were connected throughout his journey and communication was there. We were sharing things on and off. More than being a couple, we are good friends and so we share everything with each other. We take each other’s advice, yes he is a bit upset right now but we are team players and we will survive this too. He did his part in KKK-11, now it’s my turn and so now I am going.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia Breaks Silence on Pratik Sehapal's 'Toxic Relationship' Comment

Speaking with SpotboyE, Divya talked about her equation with Priyank now and said, “I think the time when I had appeared in the show the circumstances in my life were different. That phase and also my personality were different. It was somebody’s girlfriend who had come. This time it is Divya Agarwal who is independent, headstrong, has faced enough and each time has come out victorious. Everything about my past has been sorted so it’s all me that the viewers will be seeing in the show. We all love each other and respect each other’s work, so that’s what matters. We all are from the same clan and we do bump into each other on shows, occasions and it’s all okay, it’s all decent and sorted. There’s no past grudges held or any hoo-ha that is to be made about it. It’s all done and dusted. I hope Priyank and everyone for that matter, all my friends outside, that they support me and shower their love as they do as always”. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Pratik Sehajpal Get Into Ugly Fight Over Kitchen Duties, But Who Was Right?

She also told Zee that they are ‘good friends’ and ‘ended all the chapters with Priyank’. She was quoted as saying, “I have ended all the fights here only, I am going inside the house with a clean slate. I have sorted things with Priyank too. Now, we are good friends and have ended all the chapters here only.”