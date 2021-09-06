Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT makes surprised fans and housemates with double elimination during Sunday Ka Vaar. While Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal were nominated, Milind and Akshara have been eliminated from this show. However, this has left fans disappointed and angry.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Declares She Likes Raqesh Bapat But Something is Stopping Her

Following Akshara's elimination, several fans took to social media calling the decision unfair. Fans lashed out at the makers of the show and on Karan Johar alleging that they have already decided for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat to be the winners of the show. Akshara's fans went on to say that the Bhojpuri star is better than Shamita and Raqesh. Several social media users also appealed to boycott the controversial reality show.

"Sach btana @karanjohar Dar gye the n ki kahi hmari sherni @AKSHARASINGH1 ki wjah ur #Darling shamita finale se nikal n jaye (Tell us the truth Karan Johar, weren't you scared that Shamita might get eliminated because of Akshara?), one of the fans wrote.

Another social media user wrote, “#Aksharasingh ko nikalne ke liye kitna plan kiya in logon ne..sharm aani chahiye makers ko aur @karanjohar ko..This ott season of @BiggBoss crossed all limits of partiality. UNFAIR EVICTION OF AKSHARA.”

Oo hello @karanjohar @BiggBoss jab game scripted hai to Humsabki SHERNI @AKSHARASINGH1 ji ko kyu bulaye tumlog , Shame on your show

UNFAIR EVICTION OF AKSHARA@BiggBoss @justvoot — SinghHimanshu (@SinghHimanshu17) September 6, 2021

@BiggBoss now u have to apologize to @AKSHARASINGH1 for ur biassness Or you have to disclose voting in public, that ur decision is right. Untill I #BoycottBiggBoss completely UNFAIR EVICTION OF AKSHARA We Stand With Akshara pic.twitter.com/2E9dMaL4M3 — Bheema Raju 🍃🍃🍃 (@aksvicks32) September 6, 2021

It’s Totally Disappointed With the UNFAIR EVICTION OF AKSHARA Makers Try To Make Their #Shamitashetty Winner So They Try To Remove Potential Winner From List Like #Zeeshankhan #Aksharasingh Next Will be #Pratiksehajpal Or #Divyaagarwal ( Please Do Not Surprise If IT happen) — सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर (Celebrity Craze Official) (@CrazeCelebrity) September 6, 2021

Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT, fans have time and again alleged that Karan Johar is biased towards Shamita Shetty. Meanwhile, Karan Johar also slammed Akshara Singh on Sunday for using demeaning language against Neha Bhasin previously.

With Akshara and Milind’s elimination, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana are left in the Bigg Boss house.