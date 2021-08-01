Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin from August 8. While Karan Johar will host the show, the first contestant, Neha Bhasin was confirmed by the makers on Saturday. However, fans are curious to know who will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. As per a SpotboyE report, the contestants who will be locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house have been finalised. From Anushka Dandekar to Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit, take a look at celebrities who will join Bigg Boss OTT.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT House Photos: Take a Tour of Grand Dining Area, Bedroom With Bunk Beds And More

Anushka Dandekar

The famous model, VJ and singer who has been making headlines post her breakup with longtime boyfriend Karan Kundrra is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bajre Da Sitta Singer Neha Bhasin Is First Confirmed Contestant | Watch Promo

Ridhima Pandit

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame will also be entering Bigg Boss OTT house. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Manasvi Vashist

Recently seen as Aryan Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Manasvi Vashist is all set to begin his Bigg Boss OTT journey.

Zeeshan Ali

Television actor Zeeshan Khan, who recently went viral on social media for trying to board a flight in his bathrobe has reportedly been confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT.

Karan Nath

Bollywood actor Karan Nath will also be seen in the controversial reality show.

Divya Agarwal

The reality star, actor and model has also been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT.

Pratik Sehajpal

The Love School 3 actor was reportedly supposed to enter Bigg Boss house last year, however, it did not happen. Pratik is now all set for Bigg Boss OTT.

Urfi Javed

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor will be seen inside Bigg Boss OTT house.

Akshara Singh

Akshara has been making headlines after she filed a complaint against singer Pawan Singh alleging that he had sent some vulgar messages to her.

Neha Malik

Yes, there will be a fashion blogger in Bigg Boss OTT house as well.

Pavithra Lakshmi

Actor and model Pavithra Lakshmi is also likely to join Bigg Boss OTT.

This year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. However, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan.