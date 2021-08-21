Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is slowly getting even more interesting. The show has already been making headlines for several reasons. Now, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has lashed out at Nishant Bhatt for criticising her victory.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan-Pratik Sehajpal's Argument Gets 'Over The Top' Ugly and Violent | Watch

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sahejpal, Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhat can be seen discussing Rubina Dilaik (Bigg Boss 14 winner) and Gauhar Khan (Bigg Boss 7 winner). In the video, while Akshara mentions Gauhar's victory, Nishant interrupts by saying that she used to whine a lot. "Bahut zaada 'aaen aaen' karti thi," he said.

This disappointed Gauahar's fans, one of which took to social media sharing the clip and wrote, "Oooh really #GauharKhan is one of the greatest winners of all seasons! She always maintained her dignity raise her voice against wrong! Sirf chaw chaw karke nhi jeeti!Sare winners Gauhar nhi ban skte! Period!So disappointing! @GAUAHAR_KHAN #BiggbossOTT."

Even Gauahar Khan noticed the clip and lashed out at Nishant Bhat. “Shaaaanti…bol ne do, angoor khatte hain. Hahaha spread love,” she replied. Gauahar slammed Nishant, called him a loser and further added that mere shouting in the Bigg Boss house won’t help. “Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah. Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner. First, as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country!” she wrote.

Viral Clip In Which Nishant Bhat Criticises Gauhar’s Season 7 Win:

They are Talking about #GauharKhan and #RubinaDiliak SASSY DIVYA WINNING HEARTS pic.twitter.com/m6M1GnQfAR — DivyArmaan | AM (@Sidharth__Am22) August 20, 2021

Gauahar Khan’s Reaction:

Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country ! 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are locked inside the house. Urfi Javed was eliminated in the first week.