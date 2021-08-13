Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: The conversations inside the Bigg Boss OTT house are heating up. In the latest, actors Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty got involved in an ugly argument over food during which the Bhojpuri diva ended up shaming Shamita for her age. Akshara also reportedly called her ‘maasi‘ (aunty) while talking to fellow contestant Urfi Javed.Also Read - 'Boss Jodi' Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill To Enter Bigg Boss OTT This Weekend? Check Here

As shown on Thursday on Voot, Akshara reportedly said that she can’t believe Shamita is still in her 40s when she looks as old as her mother. The actor made fun of the Mohabbatein star saying that she couldn’t win Bigg Boss season 3 and it’s hard to believe her age considering how long she has been working in the industry, and calling her ‘maasi’ would be the best way to address her. Urfi said, “Apne season mein toh haar ke hi gayi na, kya kar liya (she couldn’t do anything in her season).” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Reveals She is Bisexual, Says 'I Am More Attracted To Boys But Would Like To Marry A Girl'

Shamita had come out of her season abruptly to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding with Raj Kundra at that time. Earlier this week, Akshara was seen objecting to Shamita getting her diet food and gluten-free products inside the house. This happened when Shamita asked the rest of the contestants to not consume those products since they are only sent inside the house to fulfill her and Neha’s diet needs. Akshara then mocked Shamita for throwing starry tantrums in the house and also using the English language. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans With KKK 11 Fame Varun Sood | Exclusive

She said, “Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage… yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai… (Does she think she’s better than others here because she can speak English? We should be speaking in Hindi here, there’s no place for English)”.

Your thoughts on the argument? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!