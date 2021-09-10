Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is surely ‘Over The Top’. As the show is gearing up for its finale, Bigg Boss announced the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task for all housemates. However, soon the task was cancelled, leaving contestants disappointed.Also Read - Bigg Boss Lashes Out At Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal For Breaking THIS Rule

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss announced the Ticket to Finale task. All the contestants of the show were given a chance to secure their position by saving their jar which was filled with water. As housemates were playing the game with utmost smartness, in order to win the task, Pratik Sehajpal spilled Raqesh Bapat’s jar. This left housemates wondering if Pratik was right or not. Soon, the fight escalated after Moose called Pratik’s actions wrong and declared Raqesh as the winner. This left Pratik Sehajpal furious who threw his mic and called Mosse biased. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down, Tells Raqesh Bapat to 'Shove That Ego up Your A**' in a Massive Argument

Bigg Boss stepped in and announced that the task has been cancelled. “Pratik, aake kiye gaye vyayhaar ya attitude ki wajah se Ticket To Finale task yahi rok diya jaata hai (Pratik, because of your behaviour and attitude, Ticket To Finale task has been put on hold),” Bigg Boss announced. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Reveals To Neha Bhasin Her First Boyfriend Died In Car Accident | Watch

While Bigg Boss’ announcement left housemates disappointed, Divya Agarwal lashed out at Pratik and asked if he was happy then. She even called him ‘darpok and fattu‘ and said, “Kitne dino baad mujhe ek task mila karne ko aur tune round shuru hone se pehle se hi khatam kar diya (After a long time I got a chance to perform but you ended the task even before it started),” Divya said.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal are locked in the house. Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba were eliminated last week.

