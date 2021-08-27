Mumbai: Ever since the first Bigg Boss OTT Weekend ka Vaar, a certain section of viewers have been alleging that Karan Johar is biased towards Shamita Shetty. At the same time, Divya Agarwal‘s fans feel that Karan has been targeting her as well. But do you know what does Ridhima Pandit feels about the same?Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: After Much Drama, Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin Become New Boss Man-Boss Lady

Ridhima Pandit, who recently got evicted from the controversial reality show, was asked about the same in an interview with SpotboyE. The actor did not agree with it and mentioned that Karan Johar has been guiding all the contestants. “I don’t agree that anybody is getting favoured. A host’s job is to clear things and guide us with whatever perception is about us. I think that’s exactly what Karan sir is doing,” Ridhima said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh Protest Zeeshan Khan's 'Unfair' Eviction, Sit On Dharna To Leave Show

During the last Sunday Ka Vaar, Karan Johar lashed out at Divya Agarwal for defending his then-connection Zeeshan Khan over his comment “Ladki ho toh dayre mein raho” to Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Prior to this, we also saw a massive argument between Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal over the latter’s comment that ‘neither Salman nor Karan can influence my opinion’. Karan had lashed out at Divya for the same and had said, “Mere saath Bigg Boss kyu khel rhe ho!” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Twist: Zeeshan Khan Is NOT Evicted But Is In Secret Room?

Meanwhile, Ridhima Pandit was also asked about the contestant who has the winning quality. To this, Ridhima said, “I personally do like the way Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal are playing.”

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.

