Rakhi Sawant took to social media sharing a video that also featured eliminated Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed. In the video, Rakhi and Urfi can be seen discussing Zeeshan Khan’s elimination from the controversial reality show and laughing at it. Urfi expressed happiness over Zeeshan’s elimination and called it ‘karma’. Urfi also talked about the pictures Zeeshan had shared showcasing his injuries and said, “Kya nishaan hai, 3-4 kharooch ke nishaan hai voh toh khud hi lag jaate hai, jab maine pehli baar news aaye thi na toh mere dimaag mein bas ek hi cheeze aaye thi, ‘Yeh toh sach hai ke bhagwaan hai.'” Also Read - Bigg Bogg OTT Gossip: Divya Agarwal Responds To Karan Johar's Behaviour Towards Her During Weekend Ka Vaar

Urfi Javed also taunts Zeeshan Khan and said that while she was eliminated from the show, Zeeshan was thrown out of it in an insulting way. “Nishkasit kar diya, not even like nikala but basically like bezatti ke saath nikala. Main toh acche se gaye thi, but usko nishkasit kiya hai,” Urfi said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Want Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to Get Married - Check Tweets

Rakhi Sawant also supported Zeeshan’s eviction and said, “Mujhe lagta hai ke jaise Zeeshan ne Urfi ke saath apna connection toda tha toh ishwar ne use saza de hai.”

For the unversed, Urfi Javed was eliminated from the show after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her and joined hands with Divya Agarwal.

During the conversation, Rakhi Sawant also asked Urfi if Zeeshan should return to the show. “Main nahi aaye toh voh kaise aaega!” Urfi said.

Zeeshan was ousted from the controversial reality show after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Zeeshan Khan pushed Pratik Sehajpal multiple times, following which he was evicted by Bigg Boss from the show.

