Mumbai: Raqesh Bapat and his connection Shamita Shetty share a strong bond in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. In a recent episode, the duo opened up about their personal lives following an argument.

Raqesh Bapat opened up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and added that he has had anxiety issues. He also mentioned that his father's death impacted him badly. Raqesh further revealed that his mother was worried for him and how he has gone without sleep for two weeks at a stretch. "I was on the verge of breaking," the actor said.

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak in 2010. They got married but then separated after seven years.

Raqesh and Shamita’s bond in the Bigg Boss house has been making headlines since the beginning. Recently, Tum Bin actor woke Shamita up with a kiss.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Raqesh talked about his former wife Ridhi Dogra in an exclusive conversation with India.com. When asked what if his former wife Ridhi Dogra enters the Bigg Boss OTT house as well, Raqesh said, “Oh! Why not! We still are friends. She knows that I am doing this and she is also busy with her commitments.” Moreover, Raqesh was asked if Ridhi’s entry into the house will be a helpful hand for him, to which he nodded in positive and said, “Of course, of course, why not. Everything between us was out there in open so there’s nothing to hide as such. She is a great friend. I’ll have a great company.”

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, apart from Raqesh and Shamita, other contestants who are locked inside the house are, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.

