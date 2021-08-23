Mumbai: During the Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar, Ridhima Pandit and her connection Karan Nath have been eliminated from the show. The host of the show, Karan Johar announced their elimination, leaving everyone shocked.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Question 'Biased' Karan Johar, Laud Divya Agarwal For Standing Up Against 'Injustice'

However, Ridhima’s elimination has left her fans shocked and disappointed. Following the Sunday Ka Vaar, Ridhima’s fans took to social media calling it unfair. Fans alleged that it was her loyalty towards her connection Karan Nath that brought her this fate and added that it was because of Karan’s underperformance and calm demeanor that got Ridhima eliminated as well. Fans also mentioned that when it was time for Ridhima to choose her connection on the premiere night, Karan Nath was her only option. Some people also alleged that Ridhima and Karan were the most ‘sane people’ in the Bigg Boss house and that Milind Gaba and Neha Bhasin should have been eliminated rather. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Entertainment Queen Rakhi Sawant Is Set To Enter Show As Julie During This Sunday Ka Vaar

Fans of the actor and the show loyalists went ballistic on social media and demanded her to be brought back into the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 First Promo: Salman Khan Interacts With Legendary Actor Rekha's Tree Avatar | Watch

Check Out Some Of The Fans’ Reaction:

Totally unfair with RIDHIMA PANDIT#RidhimaPandit deserves to stay in #biggbossott house more than some who are doing nothing but just stays in house with the help of their connections. She deserves one more chance. @PanditRidhima come back in bbott Or in #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/spULByhaV8 — Dikshit Kapoor (@dikshit_kapoor) August 22, 2021

#KaranNath & #RidhimaPandit eviction seems totally unfair both were doing good, but Reality is that @BiggBoss want fake content and drama from Neha & Milind That’s why they eliminated Karan Ridhima!#BiggBossOTT — ✯✯ (@Varuncasm__) August 22, 2021

WE WANT RIDHIMA BACK#RidhimaPandit — RidhiKaiZiddi (@ImLostInDreams7) August 22, 2021

As a fan I am Truly Sad but disappointed that @PanditRidhima could have done better, same goes for #KaranNath …

People like me had very high hope for her but ….#RidhimaPandit#BBOtt24x7 #Bbott — Sanju (@ItsSanjayP) August 22, 2021

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.