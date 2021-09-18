Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: The day has come when finally Bigg Boss OTT winner will be announced. In its first-of-a-kind show which ran 24/7 LIVE on Voot, has got its finalists in Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat. This was the first time when a reality show experimented with its format. The show will wrap up after a six-week run and top contestants will make their way to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, which will air on Tv, like every year.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Becomes First Ever Winner Of Karan Johar-Hosted Show

Talking about the show, Shamita Shetty was the most talked contestant of Bigg Boss OTT for her love-hate relationship with Raqesh Bapat and constant fights with Divya Agarwal. Divya also entertained fans with her antics. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal also made some noise in the house. Divya and Pratik were also seen fighting a lot while Pratik flirted with Shamita in one of the tasks. Raqesh, despite his fame, ended up on the bottom ahead of the finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Pratik Sehajpal Takes The Cash Filled Suitcase, Becomes First Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant

We yet don’t know if all the top 5 or top 3 contestants will make their move to soon-to-start Bigg Boss 15 or only the Bigg Boss OTT winner will get to feature in the show along with other strong contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan-Hosted Show To Premiere On THIS Day Post Bigg Boss OTT Finale

Live Updates

  • 10:17 PM IST

    Divya Agarwal Wins The Show

    Divya Agarwal wins the first-ever Bigg Boss OTT and takes home Rs 25 lakh and a stunning trophy. She also becomes the second confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.
  • 10:16 PM IST

    Nishant Bhat Becomes First Runner-Up Of The Show

    Nishant Bhat turns the first runner-up of the show.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Shamita Gets Evicted After Raqesh Bapat

    Shamita Shetty gets evicted after receiving lesser amount of
    votes.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Raqesh Bapat Gets Eliminated

    Raqesh Bapat was the first among the top 5 finalists to get
    evicted from the show.

  • 10:03 PM IST

  • 9:35 PM IST

    Neha Bhasin Talks About Her Journey

    Neha Bhasin said that her journey was beautiful despite few
    ups and down. She then goes to perform on stage in stunning red outfit.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Pratik Sehajpal Opts For Cash-Filled Suitcase

    Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg
    Boss 15 as he opted to quit the show and take home the cash-filled suitcase.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza Make Grand Entry In The House

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza enter the house and interact with the finalists. Hilariously, Pratik Sehajpal flaunts his butt to the guests.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    Former Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Attends Finale

    Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants- Milind Gaba, Akshara
    Singh, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, and Zeeshan grace the stage.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15 To Premiere On This Date

    Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is all set to premiere on
    October 2.