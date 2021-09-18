Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Host Karan Johar brings the twist to the game as he brings the suitcase filled with a whopping amount of cash. However, the condition is whoever picks up the suitcase, will have to quit Bigg Boss OTT and directly moves to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg boss 15, which is set to premiere on October 2. Contestant Pratik Sehajpal chooses the suitcase and gets the ticket to Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 house along with the cash. Bigg Boss OTT winner will take home Rs 25 lakh and a stunning trophy. The winner will also move to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan-Hosted Show To Premiere On THIS Day Post Bigg Boss OTT Finale

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT finale, it started with fun sessions with host Karan Johar. The ex-contestants even attended the finale – Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, and Zeeshan. From performances to the climax moments, the finale is definitely an entertaining one. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Divya Agarwal Or Shamita Shetty - Who Will Take The Trophy Home?

The show featured guests including Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Karan Kundra, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Arjun Bijlani among others. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch Who Will Win Karan Johar's Show?

Shamita Shetty was the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss OTT for her love-hate relationship with Raqesh Bapat and constant fights with Divya Agarwal. Divya also entertained fans with her antics. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal also made some noise in the house. Divya and Pratik were also seen fighting a lot while Pratik flirted with Shamita in one of the tasks. Raqesh, despite his fame, ended up on the bottom ahead of the finale.