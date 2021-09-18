Mumbai: The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT is all set for its grand finale today i.e on September 18. While Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal are the top five contestants of the show, it will be interesting to see who will grab the winner’s trophy.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Offered Whopping Rs 4 Crore To Enter Bigg Boss 15?

However, if you are wondering when and where can you watch the live streaming of Karan Johar's show, here is what you need to know.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale

The grand finale of the controversial reality show will be streamed on September 18 at 7 PM. The show will be streamed LIVE on Voot. However, you will be able to watch the mega episode only if you have subscribed to the streaming platform.

Will it be streamed on television too?

No, Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will be streamed LIVE only on Voot.

Special guests on Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale

Bollywood star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh will be gracing the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier, the makers of the show shared a promo of the same in which the Bollywood couple can be seen expressing their excitement to visit Bigg Boss OTT sets.

The makers of the show have so far not announced the winning amount. However, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will be entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 on television, which will go on air in October.

Who do you think will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT?