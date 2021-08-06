Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin from August 8. While fans are speculating who will be entering the controversial reality show, makers have now teased fans with a glimpse of the Bigg Boss house. Like all the previous seasons, this year too, Bigg Boss house will surely grab your eyeballs. It is grand, colourful and full of art all around.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT CONFIRMED Contestant List: Ridhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, And Others to Add Drama to Karan Johar's Show

The makers of the show dropped a video on social media sharing a glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT house. While Karan Johar will be hosting the show, the video too opens with the music taken from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It then gives us a glimpse of the grand hall, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and dining area. The garden also looks so perfect for spending any quality time and for some quirky Bigg Boss tasks. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan, Who Appeared In Bathrobe At Airport, is The Second Confirmed Contestant

Reportedly, the Bigg Boss OTT set has been constructed in Filmcity, Mumbai.

Earlier, the promo of the controversial show was released which raised excitement among fans and proved that the show will surely be ‘Over The Top’.

This year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. The show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Celebrities who are likely to be locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house are Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit, television actor Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, and Neha Bhasin.