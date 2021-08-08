Bigg Boss OTT: Remember Sima Taparia, who featured in Indian Matchmaking? The elite Mumbai-based matchmaker is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. Inside the house, she hopes to find matches for the contestants and it will be interesting to watch the new couples inside the controversial house.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Karan Johar Compares Arunita Kanjilal to Lata Ji, Calls Her 'Suro Ki Rani'

As per the News18 report, she opened up about her entry in the Karan Johar-hosted show and said, “Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn’t say ‘No’. I’m known for finding the right matches for people, ‘andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi’ (I would love to do that there too). Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants…The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can’t Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT House First Look: Grand Hall, Bedrooms and Art All Around | Watch

For the unversed, Sima gained fame after she appeared on her show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and was fondly called as ‘Sima aunty’. Her gained fame due to her catchy phrase, ““Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai”. In the series, Sima goes about trying to find suitable matches for her affluent clients in India and abroad. The eight-part series has been also nominated at the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT CONFIRMED Contestant List: Ridhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, And Others to Add Drama to Karan Johar's Show

Meanwhile, speaking about the digital version of Bigg Boss, it will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.

The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT are Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, and Muskaan Jattana.