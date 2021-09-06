Bigg Boss OTT news: The host of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar, remembered actor Sidharth Shukla, as he began hosting the show in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Sidharth, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, has got a special place in the hearts of his fans and the audience who have been watching Bigg Boss for years now. On Sunday, KJo talked about how the late actor was in a ‘different league’ and had an immensely lovable personality.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood Reveals Why Divya Agarwal Is Being 'Cornered' And If Karan Johar Is Biased Against Her | Exclusive

Karan, who had worked with Sidharth in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – a film produced under his banner Dharma Productions, said that Sidharth was the most favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. He fought back his tears as he continued to remember the late actor for his infectious smile and positive vibes.

He said, "Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. He is not only (a friend of) mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe. I am numb, I can't even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many – millions of hearts. His millions of fans are proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have wanted that the show must go on."

The contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT house have not been informed about Sidharth's sudden demise. The actor reportedly died of a heart attack in the wee hours on Thursday. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital by the family members where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The actor was cremated on Friday.

Meanwhile, After a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, KJo continued to host the show. Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba are the latest contestants to have got eliminated. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!