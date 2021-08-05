Bigg Boss OTT Second Confirmed Contestant: Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is all set to premiere this Sunday on Voot. The makers have revealed the second confirmed contestant of the show who is all set to get locked up inside the house. The second confirmed contestant is Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin actor Zeeshan Khan. Recently, he had been in the limelight for walking inside an airport in a bathrobe.Also Read - Naagin Fame Arzoo Govitrikar Files For Divorce, Says Husband Siddharth 'Used To Pull Me By My Neck, Beat Me Up Brutally'

The makers dropped the promo and wrote, “CONFIRMED! Zeeshan Khan it is!!! Yes, you heard us right. Zeeshan will enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant! Watch the promo here @Voot @vootselect. #BiggBossOTT #KaranJohar #8thAugust@8:00pm #ZeeshanKhan#24x7LIVE Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm, every Sunday catch the episodes @7pm on Mon-Sat & and LIVE 24×7 all days.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty To Enter Karan Johar’s Show Amid Raj Kundra Porn Case?

For the unversed, Zeeshan’s video in a bathrobe at an airport went crazily viral on social media. He claimed that he wanted to create a Guinness Book of World Records and so he sported a bathrobe. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill Drops Major Hint About Featuring With Sidharth Shukla On The Show

Earlier, makers announced that singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant in the house. Other confirmed contestants are Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, television stars Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat, Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed, MTV star Pratik Sehajpal, TV actor Manasvi Vashisht, Choreographer Nishant Bhat, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, and singer Milind Gaba.

Speaking about the digital version of Bigg Boss, it will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.

The show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19 with more contestants such as Arjun Bijlani joining the show.