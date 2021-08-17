Bigg Boss OTT latest update: The tension between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal in Bigg Boss OTT continues to heat up. After the first-weekend episode of the show that was attended by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Divya and Shamita once again had an argument where the former went on to say that it doesn’t matter what Karan Johar or even Salman Khan tries to make her understand because she will only listen to her own heart always.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar: Shamita Shetty Opens Up On Living Under Shilpa Shetty's Shadow

On Monday, Shamita interrupted Divya when the latter called her ‘best friend’. Shamita said, “Please don’t call me that.” This irked Divya who told Sidharth that she is the kind of a person who makes friends to never bail out on them. She said, “Agar main dosti karti hu na, uparwala bhi bole na ki saamnewala galat hai, toh I won’t listen until main khud baat na kar lu (I won’t even listen to God if She tells me anything against my friend until I clarify things with the friend. That’s the kind of friendship I create)”. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Says She's The Winner, Karan Johar Gives a Savage Reply

While Divya was still talking, Shamita interrupted her again to say that she has clearly not understood what KJo told her in the episode. To this, Divya replied, “I haven’t understood and I am okay with it. Mereko Karan Johar aake samjha nahi sakta ya Salman Khan aake samjha nahi sakta ya koi bhi aake samjha nahi sakta (No one, not even Karan Johar or Salman Khan can make me understand anything if there’s something I strongly believe in)”. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Update: Urfi Javed Eliminated, Karan Johar's 'Dhamakedaar Vaar' Leaves Divya, Shamita In Tears

Meanwhile, Shamita also broke down in the special weekend episode when she revealed that it hasn’t been easy for her to come out of the shadow of her sister, popular actor Shilpa Shetty. TV actor Ridhima Pandit also had an emotional outburst when she was labelled ‘kaamchor‘ (lubber).

Watch out this space for all the updates on Bigg Boss OTT!