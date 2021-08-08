Bigg Boss OTT: The popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is all set to premiere today (August 8) on Voot with Karan Johar hosting the show. The USP of the show is that for the very first time, the viewers will get to witness all the drama inside the controversial house 24/7 through their live feature. Th theme of the show is ‘Stay Connected’ and the house also has a ‘Stay Connected’ room. Apart from contestants’ performances, the premiere will also feature several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Karan Wahi, among others.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia To Enter Karan Johar Hosted Show, To Watch Out For Desirable Matches

When Will Bigg Boss OTT will begin today?

The opening episode of the controversial show will premiere on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm, only on Voot. The new episodes will be available on Voot Select from 7 pm (Monday-Saturday). Every Sunday, Karan Johar will host a special one-hour episode, where he will reportedly be seen engaging with contestants and the viewers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Karan Johar Compares Arunita Kanjilal to Lata Ji, Calls Her 'Suro Ki Rani'

How To Watch Bigg Boss OTT On Voot?

Bigg Boss OTT will only be available to the Voot Select subscribers and hence, to watch the reality show, you have to take the subscription. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT House First Look: Grand Hall, Bedrooms and Art All Around | Watch

Where To Watch Bigg Boss OTT?

The live streaming of the Bigg Boss OTT will begin at 8 pm on Voot Select.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss OTT?

The show will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.

Bigg Boss OTT Confirmed Contestants List:

The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT are Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, and Muskaan Jattana.

Are You Excited?