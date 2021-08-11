Bigg Boss OTT: The live feed of the show is increasingly gaining eyeballs with its high-octane dramas and fights. Recently, Moose Jattana made a big revelation on the show and said that she is bisexual. When Pratik Sehajpal asked about her sexual orientation, she said, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. She also said that would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong bond.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans With KKK 11 Fame Varun Sood | Exclusive

Pratik and Moose are sharing a close bond of friendship in the house. On the other hand, she had a heated argument with Milind Gaba over her below-the-belt comment about him and Pratik has gained immense fame with his aggressive behaviour in the house.

Apart from these developments, Moose had also commented on Akshara Singh's occupation. While Milind asked her to apologise for her remark, she denied to do so. She is sharing good relations with Nishant Bhat, Urfi Javed, Pratik and Neha Bhasin inside the controversial house. Reacting to Moose remarks, Akshara reportedly said, "I was casually asking Moose to look for Millind Gaba for dinner and she said, 'Gabe mere g**** me hai'. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn't like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying 'Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho…(All these Bhojpuri songs that you sing..)' That is how she speaks about my work."

Pratik also had a heated argument with ShjamitaShetty and Divya Agarwal and it looks like the house is already divided into two groups – Shamita and Pratik.