Mumbai: With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT is getting 'over the top'. Apart from Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, another 'connection' who has been making headlines is Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. However, there is something Neha is worried about.

In a recent episode of the controversial reality show, Neha Bhasin was spotted discussing her marriage with Pratik Sehajpal. The singer mentioned she does not know what people must be thinking about them outside the Bigg Boss house and that is worried about her marriage getting jeopardised because of the same.

Earlier in the day, Neha Bhasin, who was teaching music to Pratik mentioned that it cannot be the only point of conversation between them. "You only impress with your abs, I can't keep doing this every day, this can't be the only connection we have," Neha had said. Pratik Sehajpal was quick to answer, "You don't have love, you just have lust." Neha further added that she has friend-zoned Pratik, to which the Bigg Boss contestant said, "I am not friend-zoned anymore, I can feel and say that."

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin are also the boss man and boss lady of the house.

Bigg Boss OTT airs every night at 7 PM and 10 PM on Voot. Contestants who are locked in the house are Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.

