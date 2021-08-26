Mumbai: Zeeshan Khan’s mid-week eviction from Bigg Boss OTT has left fans disappointed. Zeeshan was ousted from the controversial reality show after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal during the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Zeeshan Khan pushed Pratik Sehajpal multiple times, following which he was evicted by Bigg Boss from the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Scars on Body After Mid-Week Eviction, Tina Datta Asks For Justice

However, Zeeshan Khan's sudden eviction has left everyone shocked and disappointed. Several fans took to Twitter expressing the same and dragged in Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's mega-fight from Bigg Boss 13. Netizens mentioned that in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla went 'over the top' violent and had pushed Asim Riaz multiple times, but he was never evicted. "#ZeeshanKhan didn't have support from creative team like #SidharthShukla had Otherwise he would have been staying in the house," one of the social media users wrote. Another fan wrote, "#ZeeshanKhan Eliminated for physical violence for just one light push. @sidharth_shukla pushed Asim 11 times. @sidharth_shukla abused and pushed Rashami 2 times. @sidharth_shukla pushed Mahira 1 time during the task. Still no action instead they made him Winner."

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Latest Gossip: Karan Nath Says Karan Johar's Sunday Ka Vaar is About 'Promoting Villains'

In big boss 13 a huge happened between sid and asim but they weren't evicted then why zeeshan bdcause he said something about karan all the way targeting divya #ZeeshanKhan — Prakash Ojha (@Prakash56882823) August 26, 2021

Fans not only demanded the makers bring back Zeeshan Khan but also claimed that his eviction was unfair and biased. Zeeshan Khan was Divya Agarwal’s connection, she broke down in the show following his eviction.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.