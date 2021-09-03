Mumbai: A day after Nia Sharma entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, she has now left the controversial reality show. Yes, you read it right. Nia has exited from this show.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Mom is Unbelievably Strong, Shehnaaz Gill is Devastated: Rahul Mahajan

Nia Sharma, who made a blockbuster entry in the Bigg Boss house was supposed to stay only for a day. Nia felicitated the Boss Man and Boss Lady nomination task. During this task, housemates were supposed to impress Nia. While Milind Gaba’s comedy won everyone’s heart, Neha Bhasin too added a dose of humour with her mimicry. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Slept in Shehnaaz Gill's Lap Before Taking His Last Breath: Reports

Nia also shared valuable advice with the housemates. She interacted with every contestant and made the episode ‘over the top’. While Nia expressed a desire to be Divya Agarwal’s connection, she also praised Pratik Sehajpal for his good looks. Also Read - ‘Her Top Ran Out of Material,’ Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Wearing a Strange Crop Top at Airport

However, just when housemates were thinking about making a connection with Nia Sharma, Bigg Boss spilled the beans and announced that it was time for Nia to leave. This left everyone, including Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty shocked.

Earlier, the makers of the show revealed that the Naagin actor will be making a wild card entry on the show and will be raising the hotness quotient. A promo was shared in which Nia promised fun and entertainment in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, this mega twist and Nia’s exit from the show have left fans disappointed and sad as well.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was recently seen in the music video ‘Tum bewafa ho’ alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. She also featured on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan have been nominated.

