Bigg Boss OTT News: Actor Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and has already made some startling statements about his relationship with the Bigg Boss 14 contestant. Before entering the house this week, he talked to the media and mentioned that his relationship with Pavitra was toxic because they were both aggressive. Now, in an interview with a daily, Pavitra reacted to the same.

Speaking to ETimes, she said that she doesn't want to give importance to the people who are not in her life now. She was quoted as saying, "I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them." She also said that she is not watching Bigg Boss OTT on Voot but she is keen to watch the show on TV when it starts airing. "I haven't seen yesterday's episode yet. But I think I will watch BB when it comes on TV and that too if I get the time. My brother is a big fan of the show, he watches it. I am glad that I was part of the show in the last season," she said.

Meanwhile, Pratik has already created a stir inside the house by arguing with Divya Agarwal, and other contestants. The actor is joined by the likes of Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Karan Nath, Mosse Jattana, and Akshara Singh. The show is being hosted by Karan Johar and one can watch it live 24×7 on the Voot app.