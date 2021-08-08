Bigg Boss OTT Performance: Filmmaker and host Karan Johar is all set to entertain fans with his fun gimmicks and performances on Bigg Boss OTT premiere. Ahead of the premiere, the teaser of Karan’s performance is going viral on social media. The video is shared by the Twitter handle ‘Bigg Boss 24/7’. In the promo, he can be seen entering the stage with a group of background dancers and performs on ‘Radha’ song from his film Student of The Year and on the song ‘Shawa Shawa’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Live Updates: Karan Johar-Malaika Arora Set Stage On Fire With Their 'Over-The-Top' Performances

For the premiere episode, he sported a black shirt teamed up with matching pair of denim and a leopard-printed jacket. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch And What To Expect From Karan Johar Hosted Show

Watch Here:



Earlier, Karan shared a hilarious video as he gave the tour of the lavish Bigg Boss OTT home which sports bohemian, gypsy, carnival look with bunk beds, sliding door, and dining table in the garden area. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia To Enter Karan Johar Hosted Show, To Watch Out For Desirable Matches

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Actor Malaika Arora will also be seen dancing on the stage on the song ‘Param Sundari’. She can be seen clad in a stunning silver saree teamed up with a beautiful neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)



The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT includes Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, and Muskaan Jattana.

The show will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.