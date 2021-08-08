Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: This is the day fans were waiting for. Bigg Boss OTT premiere is finally live. However, it has left fans disappointed. Moments after Karan Johar introduced fans to the show, the streaming platform Voot started facing glitches, interrupting the premiere for the audience.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Karan Johar Dances On 'Radha Tere Chunri' In a Bathrobe With Zeeshan Khan

Several fans took to social media expressing disappointment and anger. People mentioned that Voot is spoiling the fun and that they feel irritated with continuous buffering. One of the social media users wrote, "Hi @vootselect @VootSupport Why are these error messages constantly popping up?! It's totally ruining the premiere night experience." Another Bigg Boss fan lashed out at the streaming platform and wrote, "So #BiggBossOTT was all for promotion for #VootSelect Hyped up for nothing. Pathetic."

Look What Bigg Boss Fans Have To Say:

#BiggBoss15 #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT

Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by Karan Johar. The show will have Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh as contestants. Shamita Shetty will be locked in the house as well.

