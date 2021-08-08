Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: The day is finally here! Bigg Boss OTT premiere is here. While Karan Johar introduced fans with the contestants of the controversial reality show and what’s in store in this season, there is one contestant whose entry in the show left everyone ROLF.Also Read - Umang Kumar On Designing Bigg Boss OTT House: 'I Designed Keeping In Mind Gypsy Camp Theme'

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan who appeared in a bathrobe at the airport decided to enter the Bigg Boss OTT stage in the same way. Yes, the actor wore a bathrobe for his entry into the show. Not just this, but he also made Karan Johar wore a bathrobe and dance with him on 'Radhe Tere Chunri'. Zeeshan's energy and excitement will surely make Bigg Boss OTT much more interesting.

For the unversed, Zeeshan's video in a bathrobe at an airport went crazily viral on social media. He claimed that he wanted to create a Guinness Book of World Records and so he sported a bathrobe.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, apart from Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh have entered the show. The show is being hosted by Karan Johar.

