For years, Salman Khan has been hosting the show. However, this is for the first time that Karan Johar is hosting the show on Voot. During the premiere, Karan was smart, entertaining and added fun to the show. Whether it was his chat with Malaika Arora or with the contestants, Karan made everyone comfortable on the show. This has impressed netizens as well. Following the premiere of the show, several people took to social media appreciating Karan Johar’s hosting and talked about how the filmmaker is ‘doing a great job’. Fans also mentioned that Karan’s hosting style is unique and is therefore fresh to watch. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Karan Johar Dances On 'Radha Tere Chunri' In a Bathrobe With Zeeshan Khan

Read How Netizens Are Praising Karan Johar On Social Media:

Main to apne pure family ke sath bigg boss dekh raha hu bahut hi intresting lag rha hai aur sare contestants bahut hi acche lag rahe hai . Karan as a host is too good #KaranJohar #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/LKRNSNCnxJ — Vijay ❣️ (@VIJAYSSoldier) August 8, 2021

#KaranJohar can make this #BiggBossOTT hit for sure if creative and editing team are good ; ) https://t.co/9JOtXT4deI — Tw!tter Wala Pratik 💭 (@IndiaWalaPratik) August 8, 2021

Karan Johar is hosting well

Enjoy watching the show.#KaranJohar #BiggBossOTT — . (@AKs_World_) August 8, 2021

charming Karan Sir. #KaranJohar My favourite show started now and I m fully enjoy this episode. #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/rUzVThegg7 — Nagaraja Adiga (@NagarajaAdiga_) August 8, 2021

#KaranJohar is really clever and smart and far more entertaining host than sallu he is doing fun #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/NrnmwDBqnI — Ice Cube (@followerscharm) August 8, 2021

The way Karan johar host a show is unmatchable full entertaining#KaranJohar #BiggBossOTT — 👑KING👑 (@Jabrafanforever) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the show has Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh as contestants. Shamita Shetty is locked in the house as well.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.