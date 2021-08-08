Bigg Boss OTT Live Updates: Bigg Boss OTT hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to premiere tonight at 8 pm on Voot. The show will stream for six weeks and will seamlessly move to TV with Salman Khan coming back as a host. Apart from an hour-long episode, the viewers will be able to engage and interact with the contestants and witness all the drama through 24/7 live feature.Also Read - Umang Kumar On Designing Bigg Boss OTT House: 'I Designed Keeping In Mind Gypsy Camp Theme'

Previously, Karan Johar opened up on being part of Bigg Boss OTT and said that My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's Entry In Karan Johar's Show Confirmed, Check Her First Look

He even shared, I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo and Mala. OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones”.” Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT Premiere, Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Clip With Kangana Ranaut Goes Viral

The show will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.

Live Updates

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Karan Johar Informs Milind About ‘Stay Connected’ Theme

    Karan tells Milind to he needs to connect with any one of his co-contestant and if he is unable to do so, then he will be ousted from the house.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    Milind Gaba Makes a Power-Packed Musical Entry

    Milind Gaba sets the stage on fire with his performance. He asks Karan Johar to = give him tips to survive in the house and he jokes that he himself has not been inside as of yet. Milind further said that his biggest inspiration to do the show is his mother, who is a big fan of Bigg Boss.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Karan Johar Dances In a Bathrobe With Zeeshan Khan

    Zeeshan Khan makes his entry on the Bigg Boss stage in a bathrobe and leaves Karan Johar stunned. Not just this, but he also made Karan wore a bathrobe and dance with him on ‘Radhe Tere Chunri’. Zeeshan’s energy and excitement will surely make Bigg Boss OTT much more interesting.
  • 8:14 PM IST

    Raqesh Bapat Is The First Confirmed Contestant

    Raqesh Bapat is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh makes a grand entry on the stage with his romantic performance on Jabse Tere Naina. While Rakesh expressed his excitement for the show, Karan Johar asked if he is also looking for some romance in the Bigg Boss house. To this, Tum Bin actor said, ‘Never say never’.
  • 8:03 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT Is Finally Here

    Karan Johar makes his entry with a swag as he gives a tour of the house and tells fans what’s in store for the contestants.
  • 7:38 PM IST

    Muskaan Jattana Makes Her Entry Wirth a Swag

    The 20-year-old Muskaan Jattana or Moose Jattana reveals that she lives on her own terms. Should other contestants be worried?

  • 7:19 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Shamita Shetty To Get Locked Inside Controversial House Amid Raj Kundra Porn Films Case

    Actor Shamita Shetty is confirmed as the Bigg Boss OTT
    contestant. Watch.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Urfi Javed Reveals Her Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Look

    Bigg Boss OTT’s hot diva Urfi Javed teases fans with her premiere look. In the video, she can be seen clad in a black top, high shimmery heels, and bold makeup.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Zeeshan Khan Enters Bigg Boss OTT In a Bath Robe?

    Television actor Zeeshan Khan leaves Karan Johar stunned as he enters the Bigg Boss OTT stage in a bathrobe.
  • 5:48 PM IST

    Pratik Sehajpal Introduces Himself As ‘Bhagwan’ And ‘Shaitaan’

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal makes his entry with hilarious poetic lines and says that he will soon be launched in Dharma. He also warns his co-contestant and says that his second name is ‘Karma’. Karan Johar says ‘ Oh! He is a Poet But He Did Not Know It’.