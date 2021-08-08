Bigg Boss OTT Live Updates: Bigg Boss OTT hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to premiere tonight at 8 pm on Voot. The show will stream for six weeks and will seamlessly move to TV with Salman Khan coming back as a host. Apart from an hour-long episode, the viewers will be able to engage and interact with the contestants and witness all the drama through 24/7 live feature.Also Read - Umang Kumar On Designing Bigg Boss OTT House: 'I Designed Keeping In Mind Gypsy Camp Theme'

Previously, Karan Johar opened up on being part of Bigg Boss OTT and said that My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's Entry In Karan Johar's Show Confirmed, Check Her First Look

He even shared, I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo and Mala. OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones”.” Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT Premiere, Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Clip With Kangana Ranaut Goes Viral

The show will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.